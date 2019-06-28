Two Limerick men to escort at this year’s Rose of Tralee festival  

TWO Limerick men are among 32 Rose Escorts selected for this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival.

The annual festival, which takes place from 23 to 27 August 2019, is celebrating 60 years later this summer.

Project engineer David Brosnan, 24, of Mungret, and Shane Crotty, 30, an optical assistant from Annacotty took part in the annual Boot Camp along the Wild Atlantic Way in Kerry, after which 32 men were shortlisted to accompany the Roses at this year’s festival in Tralee.

The two, who already came through an interview process in April, had to pass several endurance tests and team-building exercises before they could graduate as fully-fledged Rose Escorts.

Pictured above: David Brosnan

The Rose of Tralee International Festival’s Communications Manager, John Drummey, said: “The Rose Escorts spent three days in Kerry where they undertook a number of gruelling, yet fun, tasks to prepare them for the festival in August. The Boot Camp weekend in the Kingdom is a team-building exercise that is also designed to help them cope with the demands of a busy week in Tralee.

“We are particularly grateful to our friends in Kerry County Council for putting together such a packed programme of activities throughout the magnificent Kingdom of Kerry.”

The lads, all aged 21 to 30, had to carry out a range of activities including a hike over Carrauntoohill, cliff diving, abseiling, cookery, swimming, kayaking, surfing, ironing and sewing in order to prove they will have the stamina to be a Rose Escort.

This year’s Rose Escort Boot Camp activities were supported by Kerry County Council who played a major role in the transport and logistics of the event.

Over the course of the weekend, the Rose Escorts experienced the visitor facilities in Killarney, Killorglin, Cappanalea, Rossbeigh Beach and Tralee.

Looking ahead to the year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival, one of the 32 men will be selected as the Rose Escort of the Year live on RTÉ One on Monday August 26.