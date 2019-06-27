Limerick Fire Service had a busy night as they attended four separate incidents

THE LIMERICK Fire Service had a busy night last night, responding to a total of four separate incidents.

At 10.55pm, one unit of the Limerick City Fire Service was called to an outdoor fire behind the halting site on the Childers Road. The unit returned to base at around 11.15pm.

Later that evening, units of the Limerick City Fire Service attended the scene of a river rescue in the city centre.

A spokesperson for the Fire Service said:

“Four Units of the Limerick Fire Service were called to a river rescue near the Strand Hotel at 12.10am. They stayed out there until around 12.40am.

“While on the scene, they received another call to a river rescue at Clancy Strand. This was at 12.25am. One unit was sent out, with this unit returning to base 12.50am.

In the county, units were called to a fire at the Woodlands Hotel in Adare.

“At 2.03am two units from the Rathkeale Fire Service, two units from the Newcastle West Fire Service and three units from Limerick City Fire Service attended a fire at a hotel in Adare. The last of the units returned to base at 5.03am.

A spokesperson for the Woodlands Hotel confirmed that there had been a small fire, but said there has been no injuries.

“Basically we had a small in an unused laundry room in the hotel. Thankfully there was no injuries and it is business as usual today.

“The Fire Service were amazing, as were our guests who were amazingly cooperative. We would like to thank everyone involved.