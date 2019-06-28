Limerick teenage smashed window and stole Mercedes from driveway

A TEENAGER who stole a high-powered car from outside a house in a city suburb was apprehended after one of the tyres burst during a high-speed pursuit.

Jason Lillis, 19, of Castlebrook, Castletroy has pleaded guilty to a number of charges relating to incidents which took place in the early hours of April 7, 2018.

Garda John Sheehan told Limerick Circuit Court the defendant smashed the front window of a house at Monaleen Heights at around 3am by throwing a rock through it.

He then took a set of car keys from inside the house and stole a 141 T-registered Mercedes which was parked outside.

Mr Lillis and two passengers then travelled to the city centre where they were encountered by gardai.

They failed to stop and the Mercedes was than pursued around the city – reaching speeds of up to 120 km/h.

The pursuit came to an end in the Moyross area after the vehicle was abandoned on a green area when a tyre burst.

While being followed Mr Lillis, who has a number of previous convictions, mounted a footpath and drove through a number of junctions without stopping. He also drove through a red light in an effort to evade gardai.

Garda Sheehan told John O’Sullivan BL, instructed by state solicitor Padraig Mawe, the defendant was found hiding behind a wall at the rear of a house and that he made “full and frank admissions” during interview. He was charged and released on bail later on the same day.

Garda Sheehan said he committed a similar offence on December 5, last.

On that date a car was stolen after the keys were taken during a burglary at a house at Courthouse Lane near the city centre.

Mr Lillis was arrested the following morning after he was observed near the stolen car by gardai on patrol in the Garryowen area.

Barrister Yvonne Quinn said her client, who had a difficult upbringing, suffers from very serious addiction issues and doesn’t know how to control himself when he takes tablets.

“Drugs and alcohol are 100% the reason for his offending behaviour,” she said adding he is attending counselling in prison.

She said Mr Lillis is attempting to address his problems and accepts the “vicious cycle” needs to be stopped.

Judge O’Donnell will impose sentence next month.