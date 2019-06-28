Limerick judge: ‘He will have to live with the consequences for rest of his life’

A COUNTY Limerick man, who stole a debit card from a relation and used it to purchase alcohol, committed a “horrendous breach of trust” said a judge.

In November 2015, Seamus Cunningham, then aged 60, of Drumlara, Pallasgreen pleaded guilty to two counts each of obtaining services by deception and theft.

“He used the card to withdraw cash from an ATM machine on 14 occasions totaling €1,230. He ordered alcohol worth €1,639 and spent €340 on mobile top-ups. The total was €3,209,” said Sgt Leahy, who added that Cunningham was extremely forthcoming, cooperative and honest in his dealings with gardai.

Brendan Gill, solicitor for Cunningham, said his client and the victim are known to each other.

“They are related through marriage and live in close proximity. It is an extremely unfortunate situation. He was addicted to alcohol at the time and it developed out of control,” said Mr Gill, who described the crime as not being “sophisticated”.

“The two parties [victim and the accused] would have been in business together, that is irretrievably broken now. This came as a wake-up call. He went to Cuan Mhuire and completed the 12 week programme,” he continued.

The case was back up this month in Kilmallock Court. Kevin Power, solicitor for Cunningham, said his client has paid full compensation to the injured party.

“He paid it as soon as he could. This occurred at a time in his life when he had financial difficulties. It was somebody who he knew and trusted him. I believe it is a once off. He has no previous convictions,” said Mr Power.

Judge Marian O’Leary said it was a “horrendous breach of trust”.

“He will have to live with the consequences of this for the rest of his life,” said Judge O’Leary, who imposed a five month suspended sentence.