Deaths in Limerick - June 26, 2019

The death has occurred of Lelia WHITE (née Monaghan) of Artane, Dublin / Limerick City, Limerick. Peacefully in her 90th year in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Talbot Lodge Nursing Home, Kinsealy. Beloved wife of the late Matt, loving mother of Cliona and Margaret and the late Peter and beloved sister of the late James, Victor and Alma. Sadly missed by her cherished seven grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, June 27th, at 10am at the Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Brookwood Grove, Artane, followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin 5 or at www.sfh.ie.

The death has occurred of Bridget O'Reilly (née Toohey) of Orr Street, Kilmallock, Limerick. Very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Surrounded by her loving family, Bridget. Wife of the late William. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Ann, Bridget, Nora, Hannie, Marie and Maggie, sons Biily, Martin, Michael, John, Timmy, Peter and Paddy, sister Nan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening from 7pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 9pm to S.S Peter and Paul's Church, Kilmallock. Funeral Thursday after 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mikey) O'Connor of St Joseph's Park, Dromcollogher, Limerick. On June 25th 2019, peacefully, in the presence of his family, in the loving care of St Gobnaits Nursing Home, Ballyagran. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maudie, brothers Denis and Jimmy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher on Friday at 12.00 noon for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Dromcollogher Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Edward Mulcahy of Drangan Village, Tipperary / Croom, Limerick. Edward Mulcahy. Mulcahy, Drangan Village, Drangan, Co. Tipperary and formerly Croom, Limerick, peacefully at his residence, June 26th 2019. Edward, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons; John and Nicholas, daughters; Pauline, Kelly, Fran, Lucy, Claire and Josephine, brothers; Sean and Chris, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Friday 28th June from 5.30pm to 7.30pm with removal to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan for 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 29th June at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Drangan. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The South Tipperary Hospice Team.