Careers in GE Renewable Energy

"Welcome to GE Renewable Energy! With an innovative spirit and an entrepreneurial mindset,we engineer energy products and digital services that create industry-leading value for our customers around the world.

We work to solve one of the world’s biggest challenges–to provide world’s biggest economies and its most remote communities with the electricity to power modern life and,at the same time,reduce greenhouse gases. Our technology, our work, is pivotal in meeting that challenge.

What we do matters. Our purpose is to unleash limitless energy so that no one should ever have to choose between affordable, reliable, or sustainable energy.

As a newcomer to Renewable Energy, you will hear me talking often about integrity and safety,the foundations on which we earn that trust and respect.

I want us all to end each and every day knowing we did business the right way and everyone made it home safely. Since 2015, when GE’s Renewable Energy business was created, we have come along way in our mission to unleash limitless energy, and helping to bring the world closer to a cleaner energy future.

Our team has the courage, scale, passion, diversity and resourcefulness to make that happen. I know our team in Ireland look forward to meeting you!"

Jerome Pecresse, president and CEO

GE Renewable Energy are supporting Ireland's efforts in delivering sustainable green energy to their local communities through their 40 strong team that maintains and services over 140 Wind Turbines across Ireland. With safety and quality absolutely paramount for the wellbeing of every individual, GE Renewable Energy continues to look to its local market of talent as they focus on growing and developing their team.

With opportunities open today for Field Service Technicians, they offer competitive salaries, paid overtime, private medical insurance and much more.

