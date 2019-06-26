Two drivers receive ‘serious injuries’ in triple car collision in County Limerick

GARDAI have launched an investigation into a triple car collision in County Limerick in which two drivers received serious injuries.

The road traffic collision occurred at Wolfesburgess East, in Rathkeale, at around 4.30pm this Tuesday.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision, and all three drivers—a male in his 20s, female in her 70s and a female in her 60s—were unaccompanied at the time of the incident and were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

The male and the female in her 60s received serious injuries, according to gardai.

Investigating gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or have information to contact Newcastlewest garda station on 069 20650, The Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.