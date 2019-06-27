Guilty plea entered over kill threats in Limerick city centre

A man has admitted making threats to kill or cause serious harm to another man during an incident in the city centre more than two years ago.

Jonathan Kelly, 27, who has an address at O’Malley Park, Southill, has pleaded guilty to making the threats at Cornmarket Row, Limerick on May 6, 2017.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, the defendant also admitted producing a knife while making the threats against the named victim.

Having noted Mr Kelly’s guilty plea, Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned the matter, for sentence, at the end of July.

No evidence was heard during the brief hearing in relation to what happened or the background to the incident.