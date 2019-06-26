Limerick school's STEM efforts awarded

Mary Queen Of Ireland in Caherdavin have been awarded for their efforts in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

For the 16th consecutive year, the school has been awarded the SFI Discover Science and Maths awards for their efforts in the 2018/2019 academic year.

The retired Loreto O’Connor was instrumental in establishing STEM in the school and is proud that her legacy has continued.

Teacher Anne Daly was responsible for co-ordinating a STEM project in the school and created a clear and comprehensive Log Of Evidence that displays all the work carried out by the students.

You can see the log on the science page at www.mqoi.ie.