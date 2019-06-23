Limerick priest buried in El Salvador where he was revered

NOT TOO many Limerick men or women have had statues erected for them around the world.

But Fr Alfred (Colm) Loughran OFM, from Garryowen, who died peacefully after a long illness in Gotera, Morazan, El Salvador, can also boast that unlike most his statue was erected while he was alive.

He was laid to rest in Gotera on Tuesday where he was loved. Fr Loughran was aged in his late seventies.

He served for over 50 years in El Salvador and other Central European countries. Bullets came through his window; he replaced priests that were killed and met guerilla leaders during the Civil War that claimed 80,000 lives.

Fr Loughran arrived in Gotera in 1968 aged 26 after being ordained in Rome. It was a long way from Garryowen. When word got back to Limerick in 2011 that a statue had been erected in his honour Fr Loughran accepted a phone call from the Leader.

“They passed a resolution in the town hall and the mayor decided to honour me with a statue. The Bishop came for the ceremony and blessed the statue. I think he was jealous you know,” laughed the then 70-year-old.

“I joke about it a lot because there are other fellows a lot more qualified to have statues than me. I think it was mostly because I was the longest serving priest to be here from Ireland and probably ever in the parish,” he said modestly.

They called the square in front of the church Plaza Cultural Fray Alfredo O Lochrainn in his honour as well. He was affectionately called Fr Alfredo by locals.

When he spoke to the Leader in 2011 he said he worked in Gotera until 1989.

“They were all the war years which were very, very difficult. We were right in the centre of a very conflicted area.

“I remember doing an interview with Radio Eireann lying on the floor here in the house and the bullets were going everywhere. There was a big attack in the town. There were about 300 people killed.”

Fr Loughran continued: “I was a bit involved with the Archbishop of the country when he was trying to fix up dialogue between the Government forces and the rebel forces. I went up with him to meet with the different guerilla leaders. It was an interesting time.”

On one occasion a bullet came through his window.

“I think it was accidental. I had just left my room a couple of minutes beforehand. The bullet had gone through my window, over my desk and in to my wardrobe. When I went back in the room was full of smoke.”

For many years, Fr Loughran had to visit the six towns and 80 communities in his municipality on horseback. He left Gotera in 1989 when he was appointed novice master in Guatemala. He then spent the next 20 years in Guatemala and Nicaragua before being sent back to Gotera in 2009.

The priest comes from a proud Limerick family. They are well known from running Siopa Rothar and Hacketts barber shops. Fr Loughran’s brother, Br Ciaran, is a retired Christian Brother who served in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Fr Loughran’s passing is deeply regretted by his Franciscan confreres, and many friends in Central America as well as his confreres, family and friends in Ireland and beyond.

Predeceased by his parents, James and Mary Loughran; brothers Dermot, Gerard and Eamonn. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters: Sean, Seamus (Oregon), Maura, Br Ciaran (Christian Brothers), Declan, Tony and Una and wide family circle. Funeral in Gotera on Tuesday. May he rest in peace. Fr Loughran may be gone but a statue and the Plaza Cultural Fray Alfredo O Lochrainn in Gotera will be a permanent reminder of a Limerick man who made a big difference far away from home.