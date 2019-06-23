'Immature' young man avoids ban after pleading guilty to careless driving in Limerick

A YOUNG motorist who struck another car near Adare has avoided a driving ban.

Daniel Reidy, 24, of The village, Duagh, Kerry pleaded guilty to careless driving at Ardshanbally, Adare on December 17, 2017.

Inspector Andrew Lacey told Newcastle West Court the defendant was observed swerving on the road prior to the collision and that he was driving too close to the vehicle which he rear-ended.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell said his client remained at the scene of the collision and cooperated “fully and wholesomely” with gardai and the Probation Service.

He said a “stellar report” had been prepared for the court and that his client has not come to the attention of gardai since and is unlikely to come before the court again.

“He was immature,” he said adding he now has an insight into his behaviour.

Seeking leniency on behalf of Mr Reidy, the solicitor said he is now working and that a disqualification could jeopardise his employment prospects.

Judge Mary Larkin commented the defendant looked “pretty scared” as he sat with his father in the public gallery throughout the brief hearing.

She fined him €250. No driving ban was imposed.