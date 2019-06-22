Case dismissed: Limerick motorist insists he was holding cigarettes, not a phone

A MOTORIST was found not guilty of holding a mobile phone while driving after he testified he does not own a white-coloured device and was, in fact, holding a box of cigarettes when pulled over by gardai.

Tadhg O’Shea, 45, of Marine Cove, Foynes was prosecuted in relation to a detection at Attyflinn, Patrickswell on August 29, last.

Garda Aoife Moloney told Newcastle West Court she was a passenger in a patrol car when she saw the defendant holding a phone while driving.

She said after the vehicle was stopped, she observed a white mobile phone on the passenger seat of the defendant’s car while speaking with him.

During a contested hearing, Mr O’Shea, who said he drives around 2,000km a week, told the court he informed Garda Moloney he was not holding a phone.

“I spoke to the garda on the day - I’m adamant it wasn’t a phone,” he said adding it was a box of cigarettes which was on the passenger seat.

Mr O’Shea said he does not own a white mobile phone and that his phone - which is black - was in his jacket pocket when he was stopped.

“I’m very careful about it,” he said, insisting he would not use a mobile phone while driving as he is aware of the consequences it could have for him.

The defendant also told the court he did not receive the Fixed Charge Penalty Notice in the post and that the court summons was sent by registered post to a neighbour’s address and that he did not know who signed for it.

Judge Mary Larkin said she did not believe his evidence in relation to the summons and proceeded to record a conviction - informing him he could appeal her decision to the circuit court.

Before leaving the witness box, Mr O’Shea expressed his dissatisfaction with the judge’s decision saying: “I have a problem (with it) when I didn’t do it.”

He reiterated that he “does not possess a white phone” and when Garda Moloney confirmed she had stated this in her direct evidence, Judge Larkin reversed her decision and struck out the charge.