Uninsured Limerick driver avoids ban after child not properly restrained in car

AN uninsured learner-driver whose young child was not properly restrained when she was stopped by gardai has avoided a driving ban.

Sinead McDonagh, 28, of The Paddocks, Newcastle West pleaded guilty to multiple road traffic offences relating to a detection at St Mary’s Road in the town on May 5, 2018.

Garda Aidan O’Gorman of the divisional Roads Policing Unit said he stopped the car being driven by the defendant at around 7.35pm. She was not wearing a seat belt, had no L plates displayed and was driving without a fully licenced driver.

He told Judge Mary Larkin there was a toddler in the back seat who was not properly restrained and that it was subsequently established Ms McDonagh was not insured.

Solicitor Maurice O’Sullivan said his client - a mother of three young children - was under a lot of pressure around the time as she had separated from her husband. He said she was paying for insurance but that the vehicle she was driving was not covered as her ex-husband had transferred it to another car without her knowledge.

“She has insurance now,” he said adding she passed her driving test around a month after the offence.

Garda O’Gorman did not dispute the submissions but said the defendant has a number of previous convictions for road traffic offences.

Judge Larkin said this was an aggravating factor and she expressed particular concern that she has a number of convictions for not having children properly restrained.

“Does she have any regard for her children at all?” she asked.

The judge imposed fines €750 but, given Ms McDonagh’s personal circumstances, she did not impose a disqualification.