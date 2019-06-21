Limerick TD voices anger over superintendent ‘musical chairs’

THE BRUFF Garda District is always the “one left standing in the game of superintendent musical chairs” declared an angry Deputy Niall Collins this week.

Superintendent Brian Sugrue has been temporarily assigned to Roxboro Garda Station from Bruff. Inspector Alan Cullen is now the acting superintendent in Bruff.

“Bruff is always the one sucking the hind teat. That is no reflection on Insp Cullen, who is an experienced and exemplary garda, but Bruff has been treated like a pre-school for superintendents. It is gone beyond a joke at this stage.

"Supt Sugrue has done a superb job in his year in Bruff. He had led the new community policing plan, overseen the milk lorry text alert scheme, organised public meetings on rural isolation, mental health and crime prevention, and much more,” said Deputy Collins.

Now, he says, Bruff is back to an acting superintendent for a number of months.

“When a new superintendent is eventually appointed he or she will invariably be gone again in a few months, This treatment of the good law-abiding people of south and east Limerick is nothing short of derisory," said Deputy Collins.