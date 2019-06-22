Brown Thomas Limerick gives Children’s Grief Centre bear hug and cheque

BROWN Thomas helped the Children’s Grief Centre celebrate their tenth anniversary by devoting one of their windows to a teddy bear appeal.

Instead of the latest fashion, there were teddies donated by staff in the storefront. They will be donated to the Children’s Grief Centre for boys and girls who might need a hug. Employees also did a bucket collection which was generously supported by customers.

Suzie O'Kelly, a counter manager in Brown Thomas, said their chosen charity this year is the Children’s Grief Centre. Their charity committee came up with an idea called the gifting bear.

On behalf of the Brown Thomas charity committee, Suzie thanked everyone who helped with the event over the weekend and collected €2,500.

“Thank you to all those who donated and especially to all the children who donated their pre loved teddies to such a worthy cause. We are beyond grateful. €2,500 is a fantastic amount raised from this event. We do have a few more projects in the coming months that will help bring awareness and extra funding for a very deserving charity,” said Suzie.

The Caherline woman said Sr Helen Culhane, founder, and all those involved with the charity do fantastic work. Suzie stressed that the centre does not charge a fee for their incredibly valuable service so they wanted to raise as much money as possible to help support them

“They need recognition and support for it. Supporting children when they are at the most vulnerable time in their lives is extremely important and crucial to how they will express themselves in the future,” said Suzie. Reenforcing what she says is the fact that 96% of the Children Grief Centre’s funding comes from the public.

“This service has been so beneficial to hundreds of children and their families we need to make sure this continues,” said Suzie.