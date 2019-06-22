Limerick haulage company fined €1,000 for not producing vehicle records  

A HAULAGE company was fined €1,000 for breaching EU regulations relating to the keeping of records regarding its drivers and the fleet of vehicles it operates.

JPG Freight Limited, which has a registered address at Knockanes, Adare was prosecuted before Newcastle West Court in relation to offences which were detected last August.

An inspector with the Road Safety Authority said certain records relating to two different vehicles were not produced during an audit which was carried out at the company’s offices on August 23, 2018.

The records, he said, related to different dates in April and June last year.

When asked by Judge Mary Larkin, state solicitor Ed O’Sullivan said the offences could have been as a result of an oversight or simple carelessness

However, he said, the records are important as truck drivers are only allowed to work a certain number of hours by law – for health and safety reasons.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell said the family-owned company has been in operation for 65 years and employs 22 people.

He said thousands of forms have to be completed and processed annually and that his client normally “keeps a very good shop” and has not been in difficulty before.

Urging the court to give him the benefit of the doubt, he submitted details of the company’s annual insurance bill to the court describing it as “substantial.''

Judge Larkin imposed a €250 fine in relation to each of the four charges.