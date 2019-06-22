Limerick gardai issue warning after bag taken from kitchen counter while woman slept

GARDA are investigating the theft of a handbag which was taken by intruders who entered a house in Clonmacken while the occupant was asleep upstairs.

“The lady, who was asleep upstairs, heard a loud noise. When she went downstairs she discovered her kitchen window had been smashed and her handbag was missing from the kitchen counter,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“I can’t emphasise enough the importance of making sure your doors are locked and any valuable property in away from outside view, that is it can’t be seen through windows or glass doors,” she added.

In a separate incident, a house in Caherconlish was entered through an unlocked back door and property stolen.

Two males were arrested close by and are expected to come before the courts.