Three phones found in violent prisoners’ cell in Limerick

A FILE is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions after a number of mobile phones were seized during searches of a cell at Limerick Prison, the Limerick Leader has learned.

The three phones were seized earlier this year as part of a garda investigation into the suspected intimidation of a witness in an ongoing criminal investigation.

It’s alleged the witness was threatened they would be “fixed” by a violent criminal who is awaiting trial before the courts having been charged with assault.

The mobile phones have been technically and forensically examined and one of them has been linked to text messages and calls which were received by an individual who has made a formal complaint that they were assaulted at a location in County Limerick last year.

Further details of the case, which is currently before the courts, cannot be reported for legal reasons at this stage.

The cell of the convicted criminal was searched during a planned operation by gardai after they were made aware of the threatening messages and phone calls.

The prisoner, who has a number of previous convictions, was arrested and questioned about the phones and investigating gardai say a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

While the man is likely to be charged with offences under the Prisons Act, he may also face more serious charges. It’s understood he has already been disciplined by prison authorities

The man who has an address in County Limerick, is currently in custody having previously been refused bail following a strong garda objection.