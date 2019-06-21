Students at Limerick’s Crescent College to be moved to new prefab during roof works

STUDENTS at a city school are to move into temporary accommodation for a period, while its roof is fixed.

The Department of Education and Skills has announced its intention to apply to the local authority for permission to build a prefab building, housing 15 classrooms at Crescent College Comprehensive in Dooradoyle.

On top of this, the proposals will also include four resource rooms, four offices and all ancillary accommodation.​

School principal Karin Fleming said: “This is to accommodate our students while blocks in the school are being re-roofed.”

It’s hoped that if permission is granted quickly, the prefabs could even be up in time for the new school year starting in September, allowing a quick repair job on the popular college’s roofs.

But, Mr Fleming acknowledged, “Things can take longer than you might expect.”

Limerick Labour TD Jan O’Sullivan helped the college secure funding for the improvements during her time as Education Minister.

She said: “That new roof has been coming for some time, and it is important they get the go-ahead for this. The use of temporary classrooms are on a temporary basis. It's when they are used for a long period it becomes an issue.”

She urged the council, the Department and other players in this proposal to ensure there is no delay.

“The roof should not take too long a job. I would have been involved in the early stages when they were assigned the funding for the roof. I would not anticipate any delays, it doesn't seem like a controversial planning application, certainly I'd hope not. I'd urge nobody to delay it, whether it is the council or the department, and we get it forwarded as quickly as possible,” Ms O’Sullivan added.

The erection of the facility will take place to the easy of the existing school, with access from the Dooradoyle Road.

One of Limerick’s most popular secondary schools, Crescent College Comprehensive has almost 1,000 students in attendance.

Formerly known as the College of the Sacred Heart, its located on 40 acres of parkland at Dooradoyle.

Notable alumni include actor Richard Harris, historian Dr Matthew Potter, 19th century opera singer Joseph O’Mara, Riverdance composer Bill Whelan, and presenter Terry Wogan.

Other former past pupils of the famous eduational facility were Progressive Democrats founder Desmond O’Malley, the late Donogh O’Malley – who introduced free secondary education to Ireland, and former mayor Alderman Ted Russell.

Now the planning notice has been advertised, the Department has two weeks to formally submit it to planners at Limerick City and County Council.