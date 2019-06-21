Registration plates on stolen Audi in Limerick changed ‘within hours’

A YOUNG man who fitted false registration plates to a high-powered car within hours of stealing it will avoid a conviction if he stays out of trouble.

Peter Moloney, 22, of Monaleen Road, Castletroy has admitted burglary and theft charges relating to offences in the early hours of April 5, 2017.

Previously, Limerick Circuit Court was told Mr Moloney was initially stopped for a road traffic matter at around 5.30pm and that the keys of an Audi Q5 “fell from his underwear” when he was being processed.

The keys were linked to a car which had been stolen following a break-in at a private home in Castletroy and gardai investigating that incident were alerted.

The stolen Audi, which was worth around €37,000, was located at Salmon Weir, Annacotty a number of hours later.

The vehicle was not damaged and had been fitted with false registration plates.

During interview, Mr Moloney admitted breaking into the house and taking the keys from a kitchen counter. He told gardai he fitted the plates himself using double-sided tape but did not give any indication as to his intentions.

Pat Barriscale BL said his client had “no reasonable explanation” for his actions and that he has “little memory of the night. He said he was associating with the wrong kind of people around the time and that he has now “completely distanced himself from that group”.

The barrister said Mr Moloney is working full time, is involved in sport and turned his life around since the incident.

Noting the contents of an “excellent probation report” Judge Tom O’Donnell noted Mr Moloney is “making enormous efforts to steady the ship and get his life back in order”. He indicated he will apply the Probation Act if he stays out of trouble for the next twelve months.

“I’m taking a huge leap of faith,” he commented.