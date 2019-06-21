Limerick legends Quaid and Carey to line out for charity hurling match

FORMER Limerick hurlers Joe Quaid and Ciaran Carey are just two of the famous faces who will turn out for a legends game against Tipperary this September.

The pair have committed to line out for a Limerick legends side, who will take on their counterparts from Tipperary on Saturday, September 7 in Nenagh.

All money raised will go towards the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.​

The event is the brainchild of two dementia advocates Kevin Quaid, originally from Broadford, and Katy Ryan.

The event – supported by Limerick and Tipperary GAA – will see the legends face off to raise vital funds and much needed public awareness of dementia.

Tickets for the tussle are available now online at www.eventbrite.ie (search for legends hurling clash). Alternative, call 086 044 1214.

They are priced at €15, but children will be allowed free entry.