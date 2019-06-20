Limerick named a 'European Green Leaf' city for 2020

THERE are celebrations tonight after Limerick was named a European Green Leaf City for 2020.

Mayor Michael Sheahan and staff from Limerick City and County Council were in the Norwegian capital of Oslo this Thursday evening to receive the award, and prize, which will see several green initiatives introduced locally next year.

The European Green Leaf Award is a competition aimed at cities and towns across Europe, with between populations of 20,000 and up to 100,000 inhabitants, that recognises commitment to better environmental outcomes, with a particular accent on efforts that generate green growth and new jobs.

Limerick was commended for its ongoing investments leading to improved air quality and noise levels in the city and recognised for its development of noise maps and action plans.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader from Oslo, Mayor Sheahan said: “We in Limerick are so proud to be considered worthy of the Green Leaf award. We have already taken small steps in Limerick. But after receiving this award, we are going to make giant steps to protect the future of our children. I have a three-month old granddaughter Kourtney and I want to live in a green, pollution-free atmosphere in Limerick.”

“It’s massive for Limerick. We have done great work. Out of that alone, we were considered worthy of the award. Now we have to put in place commitments we have given,” he added.

The council has been given a grant of €75,000 to deliver on its objectives for 2020.

As part of the competition, the mayor, council communications boss Laura Ryan and Sinead McDonnell of the environmental department gave a presentation on the city’s green credentials. They then faced a panel of judges. They highlighted the bike sharing initiatives, its Park Canal walkway, the dandelion project which involved the delay to its grass cutting, and the 60 Green Schools in the city.

But what impressed the judges most was the annual Team Limerick Clean-Up initiative, which every Good Friday, sees thousands of people volunteer their time to clean up their communities.

Limerick is now the second Irish city to ever be awarded the prize since its inauguration in 2015, with Galway earning the title in 2017.