Former Limerick councillor apologises to home parish over criticism

DEFEATED election candidate Sean Lynch has apologised to his home parish, who he accused of “giving him the two fingers” after he lost his council seat.

In the days after his council election defeat, Mr Lynch unleashed an astonishing attack on Patrickswell, the GAA and his own Fianna Fail party.

But this week, he offered an apology, saying he was “vulnerable, emotions were running high” and he “did not like the taste of defeat”.

When he was contacted by the Limerick Leader days after the local election, Mr Lynch whose son is All-Star hurler Cian Lynch, said: “Patrickswell did not come out and vote for me. They got a huge amount of things. It means nothing to them: this has been a huge, huge disappointment.”

Speaking this week, Mr Lynch said: “​I just hope people will forgive and have empathy. I want to show remorse and retract those comments,” he continued, “I want to restore trust and re-establish the good relationship we had.”

“I’m sure I’m not the first and I won’t be the last to say things on the spur of the moment. We always hurt those who are closest to us when things don’t go according to plan. Patrickswell and Clarina are like family to me. We live in the parish, we do everything in the parish, we support all the local businesses. Not having the platform to continue my work is a blow,” said the former detective garda.

Almost a month on from the local election, Mr Lynch admits he is still struggling after he missed out on re-election to Limerick City and County Council.

“After spending five years helping, transforming and making lives better, you’re not going to move on in a week or two. It’s going to take a bit longer. But I know I will,” he defiantly said.

“People know the comments are not my form. I want to right the record. There was no malice intended, they were spur of the moment comments,” he said. “I’m putting my hand up and saying I made a mistake, I regret what I said. If I had my time back, I’d have given it better thought.”

Mr Lynch, who was a former metropolitan mayor, did not rule out running for election in the future, but acknowledged it is “the last thing on my mind” at the moment.

“I’ve had a lot of great support, a lot of phone calls. I’ll be sitting down with people in the near future, and we’ll have a coffee and see where it goes from there,” he said.

He also took the time to congratulate the two new councillors returned from Patrickswell village: Cllrs Fergus Kilcoyne and Dan McSweeney.