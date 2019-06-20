Deaths in Limerick - June 20, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Michael Reynolds, Rathcannon, Athlacca, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick, June 15th 2019. Unexpectedly, but peacefully, in England. Michael (Mikey), very deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother Bridget, sisters Mary and Alice, brother Patrick, Mary's partner Ambrose, nephews Eoin and Conor, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing Friday evening (5th July) from 6pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Athlacca. Funeral Saturday (6th July) after 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jim Mansell, of Carraturk, Ballylanders, peacefully at Mid-West Regional Hospital, Limerick, Jim, surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, sons Mike and Jimmy, daughters Marie (Williams) and Susan (Frewen), sister Susie, grandchildren, sons-in-law John and Dave, daughters-in-law Clar and Hortense, brothers and sisters in-law, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Ballylanders this Friday evening, 21st June, from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into The Church of the Assumption, Ballylanders, V35 A3F4 on Saturday at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

Tolly Harnett, of Lios na Sidhe, Milford Grange, died unexpectedly at home. Beloved husband of Maria, dearest father of Loren, Lloyd, Ian, Damien, Raymond and Lynnemaria and adored grandad to Ryan, Niamh & Jack, Jamie & Daragh, Alex & Dominic. Deeply regretted by his daughters-in-law Jean, Vera, Mariam & Maria, son-in-law Brendan, brothers John and Denis, sisters Maureeen & Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, June 21st, from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Castletroy. Funeral on Saturday, June 22nd, after 11am Mass to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.