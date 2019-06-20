Limerick taxi driver was not linked to vehicle he was driving

A TAXI driver who failed to ‘link’ himself with the vehicle he was driving in the city centre was fined €120.

Peter O’Leary of St Peter and Paul’s Terrace, Bruff was prosecuted by the National Transport Authority in relation to a detection at William Street on September 29, last.

Compliance Office Michael Mullane said having checked the NTA database he established Mr O’Leary was not linked to the vehicle he was driving and had not been for some time.

Solicitor Bill O’Donnell said his client, who has more than 30 years experience, has no previous convictions and accepts he should have paid the fine.

The defendant was ordered to make a contribution of €150 towards the costs of the NTA.