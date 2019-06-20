'A programme for everyone': Top Limerick soprano to join military band at Summer Proms

THE UNIVERSITY Concert Hall will host a versatile musical showcase at the special Defence Forces’ Summer Proms featuring acclaimed local soprano, Sarah Dolan, this weekend.

The mighty Military Bands and Pipes of the Defence Forces, under the baton of Captain Brian Prendergast, return to UCH, performing delightful operatic arias, musical numbers and rousing military band tunes.

And joining the familiar setting will be top soprano Sarah Dolan, who is encouraging locals to enjoy this weekend’s spectacle.

“It’s a really, really varied programme so it’s something for everybody. If you’re an opera lover, if you’re a musical theatre fan, or a jazz fan, so there is something in the programme for everyone. That is why I love doing these concerts because they are so diverse and fun,” she told the Leader this week.

Sarah says that the Limerick audience is supporting these types of events a lot more in recent years.

And whether you’re an ardent classical or jazz fan, people will be familiar with the set list, she said. People can expect beautiful, traditional songs such as I Dreamt I Dwelt in Marble Halls, Danny Boy and There Is An Isle, classical favourites including O Mio Babbino Caro and wonderful band numbers such as the French Military March, and Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.

“But it’s such a diverse programme, that maybe they might hear something they haven’t heard before.”

