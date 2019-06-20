Motorist avoids jail over high-speed pursuit in Limerick

A MOTORIST who drove at speeds as high as 130km/h in a 50km/h zone has avoided a prison sentence.

Patrick O’Donoghue, 31, of Rhebogue Halting Site was prosecuted for multiple offences relating to an incident at Childers Road on May 24, 2018.

Sergeant Donal Cronin told Limerick District Court, gardai first encountered an Audi A4 which was being driven by the defendant at around 8.10pm.

He said when the vehicle was observed on the Dublin Road, gardai noticed a brake light was not working and signalled for the Audi to pull over.

He said the blue lights and sirens were activated and that Mr O’Donoghue did not stop – resulting in a high-speed pursuit.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told the defendant drove “straight through” the Parkway Roundabout and that he reached speeds of up to 130km/h forcing other road users to take evasive action.

At the junction of Bloodmill Road, another vehicle had to move forward to avoid being rear-ended while stopped at traffic lights.

“It was high speed and dangerous driving in a built up area,” said Sgt Cronin who added that Mr O’Donoghue had no driver’s licence or insurance.

The married father-of-four, the court heard, has more than 52 previous convictions – a significant number of which relate to road traffic offences.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy said his client used to buy and sell cars and earned a living from it before his life began to unravel a number of years ago when he began using drugs.

“His behaviour became more erratic and unreliable,” he said adding that Mr O’Donoghue has settled down since going “cold turkey” to give up drugs.

“He nearly lost absolutely everything because of his addiction,” he said.

While accepting his client’s behaviour was not acceptable, the solicitor asked the judge to note that nobody was killed or seriously injured.

Imposing sentence, Judge O’Leary said it was by the Grace of God that Mr O’Donoghue was not before the court facing more serious charges.

She imposed a number of consecutive four month prison sentences which she suspended for two years.

The defendant was also fined €800 and disqualified from driving for six years.

A number of other dangerous driving charges were taken into consideration.