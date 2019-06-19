Burglar jailed for ransacking Limerick city hair salon during break in

A CHRONIC drug user who ransacked a hair salon during a burglary has been jailed for three and-a-half years.

Greg Russell, aged 31, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to a burglary charge relating to an incident in the Corbally area in the early hours of July 5, 2017.

Limerick Circuit Court was told a front door at the premises was smashed and that €300 worth of cosmetics and €250 in cash was taken. The salso also lost a day’s business as it had to remain closed following the burglary.

Detective Garda Ronan O’Rielly said a forensic examination was carried out at the scene and that blood stains matched the defendant’s DNA.

He was also identified on CCTV which was obtained during the garda investigation.

Separately, Mr Russell, who has almost 270 previous convictions, admitted driving a stolen car on January 31, 2018.

John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, said the Audi A4 was stolen at location in Limerick and that Mr Russell was later captured on CCTV driving the car at the toll plaza on the M7 motorway near Portlaoise.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell said the defendant’s “long criminal record” was of concern as was the fact that he “seems to pick easy targets”.

He also noted the registration plates on the stolen car had been changed – indicating an element of premeditation.

The judge accepted Mr Russell comes from a “chaotic family dynamic” and that there is a high risk that he will reoffend.

Citing a recent decision of the Court of Appeal, he commented that people are entitled to be protected from individuals such as the defendant.

He imposed concurrent prison sentences totalling three and-a-half years.

Mr Russell was also disqualified from driving for ten years.