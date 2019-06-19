Deaths in Limerick - June 19, 2019

The death has occurred of Anne Smith (née O'Brien) of Attyflin, Patrickswell, Limerick. Peacefully at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital (26th April 1019). Predeceased by her brother Sean and Michael (Attyflin) and her sister Mary- Catherine (Cardiff UK). Sadly missed by her nephews and nieces, Marian, John, Tom, Josephine (Attyflin), Evelyn, Moirin, Anthony and Michael, Cardiff, Rome and London, their families, other relatives, kind neighbours and close friends in Ireland and England.

Memorial Mass will take place on Sunday, 23rd June 2019, at 10am in Ss. Peter and Paul’s Church, Crecora.Burial of Anne’s ashes will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret MULCAHY (née Gunn) of Huntsfield Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Jim and dearest mother of Noel. Brother of Francie Gunn (Belfast) and the late Tommy, John, Paddy & Benny. Margaret died peacefully at Millbrae Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her son Noel, daughter-in-law Cliodhna, grandchildren Rory & Darragh, great-grandson Tadhg and his mother Claire, brother Francie, nieces, nephews, the extended Mulcahy family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, June 21st, from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Ave. Funeral on Saturday, June 22nd, after 12 noon Mass to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Mc Mahon of Park Gardens, Corbally, Limerick / Parteen, Clare. John, died (peacefully) at Athlunkard Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Myra (Nee Cusack). Very deeply regretted by his son John, daughters Mary, Eileen, Sarah & Sadhbh, sister Margaret Mc Mahon (Parteen), grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (June 20th) from 4pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Friday (June 21st) at 1pm with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brighid Ahern (née O'Dowd) of Clonskeagh, Dublin / Caherdavin, Limerick. Brighid Ahern (née O'Dowd) Clonskeagh, Dublin. Retired N.T. St. John's Girls' School, Limerick. Predeceased by her late husband, Stephen Ahern. Formerly of Caherdavin, Limerick and Taylor's Hill, Galway, (in her 99th year) she passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St. Vincent's University Hospital and the Royal Hospital Donnybrook on the 10th June 2019.

Sadly missed by her children, Mary, Piaras, Stephen and Catherine, brother Matthew, sister Máiréad, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.