Limerick hospitals face ‘significant’ reduction in services due to 24-hour strike

THERE WILL be a “significant” reduction in procedures and services across three Limerick hospitals and facilities nationwide, due to a 24-hour strike that kicks off this Thursday.

And it is likely, but not yet confirmed, that scope procedures, such as endoscopies, will be cancelled as a result of the strike action in Limerick.

Around 800 healthcare workers, attached to Siptu, will take to the picket lines between Thursday 8am and Friday 8am at University Hospital Limerick, University Maternity Hospital Limerick and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital.

The HSE has said that it regrets industrial action is taking place, which will involve 10,000 workers nationwide.

“This afternoon, the HSE is continuing to engage on contingency planning with SIPTU at local hospital and healthcare facility level. This is to ensure minimum disruption to patient services, in so far as possible, and to ensure patient dignity and that essential daily care remains in place,” a spokesperson said.

Based on feedback from hospitals, the following services will be impacted: deferral of some elective inpatient procedures; significant cancellation of scope procedures; reduced outpatient services; reduced laboratory services for GPs; reduced catering services for both patients and staff; reduced operating theatre activity.

Patients are being contacted by their local hospital or healthcare facility in the event that their scheduled procedure or service will be affected by the dispute, the HSE added.

A statement from the UL Hospitals Group is to be issued this Wednesday evening, which is expected to outline services affected.