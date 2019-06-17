Man arrested in Limerick following investigation into Blanchardstown shooting

Gardai invesigating a shooting in Blanchardstown, Dublin, have arrested a man in Limerick following a number of searches across Limerick

As part of the operation local detectives were supported by the Armed Support Unit.

The operation comes following an investigation into a shooting at Blakestown Rd, Blanchardstown on the March 6 2019. Three males in their 20s and 30s were also arrested following a number of searches in the Hartstown area of Clonsilla Blanchardstown.

In Dublin, gardaí were assisted by the Armed Support Unit and also assisted by members of the defence forces led by the Two Field Engineer Company, Athlone and 27th Infantry, Dundalk.

All four males currently in custody in Blanchardstown and Finglas Garda Stations, are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

The search is part of an ongoing strategy tackling organised crime gangs in the area. During this search, army engineers using ground penetrating radar located a container with approximately €9000 in cash buried approximately one metre below the surface.