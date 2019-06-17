Deaths in Limerick - June 17, 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Kennedy of Garryowen Road, Garryowen, Limerick. Pat, died (peacefully) at home. Very deeply regretted by his loving parents Liam and Patsy (nee Cooke), brothers Christopher, Liam, Ger and Anthony, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law Karen, Theresa, Catriona and Michelle, aunts, uncles, cousins and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (June 19th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Thursday (June 20th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Frank McEnery of Caragh Ave, Caherdavin Park, Caherdavin, Limerick. Frank died peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Patricia, dearest father of Pat , Brian and the late Peter and adored grandad to Dara, Ben, Joe, Shane & Laura. Deeply regretted by his daughter-in-law Sinead and Emer, extended family & his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tues. (18th June) from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Weds 19th at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Phil Nolan of Foynes, Limerick. Suddenly at his home. Beloved Brother of Betty, Jack, Mick, Brigid & Mary. Deeply regretted by his Brothers In Law, Sisters In Law, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives, Neighbours & Friends.

Reposing at his Sisters Brigid (Griffin) home (V94 EFN5) Loughill West on Tuesday 18th June from 6-8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning for 12 noon mass in The Church The Assumption Loughill. Burial afterwards in Loughill Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Abel Oldhoff of The Park Retirement Village, Castletroy, Limerick / Killaloe, Clare. Beloved husband of Dineke, dearest father of Tineke & Jan and adored ‘Opa’ to Aisling, Shane, Grace, Aidan Roisín, Loes, and Mieke. Great grandfather to Anna & Harry, dear brother of Jan, Wim, Tineke and the late Piet, Luuk, Ot and Frouwien and dear father-in-law to Diarmuid and Karin.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Weds. June 19th from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Christ Church, O’Connell Street. Funeral Service on Thursday June 20th at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Relig Lua, Killaloe.