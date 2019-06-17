Teenager faces trial over 80-punch robbery in Limerick city

A TEENAGER is facing trial before the circuit court in relation to a “very very serious” sustained attack in which the victim sustained around “80 blows”.

The teenager, who was 15 at the time, faces charges of robbery and assault arising from an incident at Roxboro Road on January 5, last.

At a sitting of the Children’s Court, Judge Marian O’Leary was told the DPP has directed trial on indictment before the circuit court.

Detective Garda Shane Ryan said it will alleged the defendant and another youth approached the victim as he was walking home at around 11.45pm.

He said the victim was attacked by the teens who struck him repeatedly before taking his wallet.

CCTV footage which was played to the court shows the incident lasted for several minutes and Detective Garda Ryan said the victim sustained around “80 blows” during the sustained attack.

The injured party, whose aged in his early 20s, sustained a number of cuts to his face and above his right eye.

Sergeant Donal Cronin said it is the State case that the defendant, who has an address in County Tipperary, is mature for his age and that he “fully realises the ferocity of what he did”.

Detective Garda Ryan said it will be alleged that he is a regular user of drugs and alcohol and played an “active role” in what happened.

Solicitor John Herbert said his client has no previous convictions and he asked the judge to note that he was in the company of another individual who is a number of years older.

He added that the teenager had cooperated with gardai following his arrest.

Having viewed the CCTV footage of the incident, Judge O’Leary said what happened was “very very serious” and that based on the evidence and footage she was refusing jurisdiction.

The matter was adjourned to facilitate the preparation of a book of evidence.

Another youth, who is aged 18, has also been charged in relation to January’s incident. He is also facing trial on indictment before the circuit court.