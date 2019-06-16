Weather forecast for the week ahead in Limerick

THERE WILL be mixed weather conditions throughout Limerick this week, according to a Met Eireann forecast.

This evening will see showers, with some being heavy and thundery. However, there ew bright or sunny spells too. Mostly moderate south to southwest breezes.

Tonight, the showers will become more isolated with clear periods developing. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate south to south westerly breezes.

Further showers will take place tomorrow. Bright or sunny spells will be seen as well. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwest to westerly breezes.

It will be bright on Tuesday with sunny spells. Highs of around 17 degrees.

Wednesday will see a mostly cloudy day across Limerick, with highs of around 16 degrees.

Thursday will see a drop in temperature, with the max reaching around 13 degrees.

Friday will be mainly cloudy, with highs of 15 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy with highs of 17 degrees.