Deaths in Limerick - June 16, 2019

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Ryan of Ballymacashel, Mungret, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of John O'Donovan of Banna Mountain, Ardfert, Kerry / Limerick City, Limerick. John O’Donovan, Banna Mountain, Ardfert, Co. Kerry and formerly of Limerick City, on June 14th, 2019. Beloved husband of Marie and dear father of David and Sarit. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Jordan & Rowan, brother Billy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his residence in Banna Mountain (V92 Y1F2) on Monday from 5.00p.m. to 8.00p.m. Cremation will take place on Tuesday at 1.00p.m. in Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare. All welcome. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society-Kerry Branch care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

The death has occurred of Eileen Madden (née Conway) of Baggotstown, Bruff, Limerick. Eileen Madden (nee Conway), formerly of Baggotstown, Bruff & 19 Presentation Close, Hospital, Co. Limerick. Eileen passed away peacefully 16/June/19 at Milford Care Centre. She is survived by her loving husband Albert, sons Michael, Kevin, Paudie, Brendan and Donal. Brother and sisters, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews family relatives and friends.

Eileen is reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick this Monday evening (17/June/19) from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Knockainey. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (18/June/19) at 11.30am followed burial in the adjoining cemetery.