Cook Medical boss wants Northern Distributor Road in Limerick built as quickly as possible

THE Managing Director of Cook Medical Europe, which employs around 900 people in Castletroy is calling for the Northern Distributor Road to be constructed as quickly as possible.

Bill Doherty says the multi-million euro project, which was approved by Limerick City and County Council last year, is a vital piece of infrastructure which needs to prioritised.

The proposed scheme will provide a northern distributor road around Limerick City, improving accessibility to the city from County Clare and relieving pressure on the existing river crossings in the City Centre.

”We are probably still four to five years away from having something but I think it’s really important that funding is allocated for that project and that we get moving on it as fast as possible. Obviously we don’t want to end up with massive congestion in this area and that Northern Distributor Road would really open up the university and would open up the National Technology Park so that’s really important,” he told the Limerick Leader in an interview to mark Med Tech Week which aims to highlight the work that is being done by medical devices companies such as Cook Medical.

“The Med Tech industry is very big in Ireland and here in Limerick so, for us, it’s very important to try and explain to people what we do – how we make products, the kind of products we make and how they can be used to help treat patients – by getting the word out into the community,” he said at a MedTech Showcase at the company’s Castletroy facility,

With recent jobs announcements by companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Edward Life Sciences, the Med Tech industry is thriving in Limerick – in Castletroy in particular.

However, he says there is no room for complacency and that Med Tech companies cannot sit on their laurels and assume the sector is going to keep growing forevermore.

“It does need continued investment and R & D is a huge part of it. Even for the healthcare system it’s important that medical devices get better and get smarter - with the cost of healthcare increasing in Ireland and everywhere around the world, trying to take costs out of it by having better patient outcomes or by being able to treat patients in a non-hospital setting – all of those kind of things will help healthcare going forward,” he said.

While the Limerick city east electoral area was declared a Rent Pressure Zone in March, Mr Doherty says securing housing has not been a major issue for workers Cook Medical

“We are fortunate, in Limerick, that we haven’t seen the same pressures that’s in Dublin and that, I suppose, is really down to the fact that Dublin is very stressed in terms of building and so forth. There is a lot of building going on here in Limerick but a lot of it is commercial so I would be hoping that we would see more housing being developed as well,” he told the Leader.

While Cook Medical is performing well at present, Mr Doherty says Brexit is a concern and that there will be no winners if the UK leaves the EU – with or without a deal.

Cook have taken measures to minimise the potential impact of Brexit and will shortly move its certification base out of the UK to Germany. “A no deal Brexit is not going to help anybody – from the Med Tech sectors’ perspective we can deal with it – we have a lot of planning in place and we are now actioning those plans so we will be ready,” he said.