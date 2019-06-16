Top award for Limerick company that uses cutting-edge technology to design 'smart homes'

A WEST Limerick company which is using cutting-edge technology to develop “smart buildings” and “smart homes” has been named as a regional winner in the National Enterprise Awards.

The awards are organised by the Local Enterprise Offices to celebrate Ireland’s best small businesses and ABS Engineering Control Systems Ltd took the award for the South West region.

The business, which was founded by Colm Cussen working from his home in Broadford, moved into new headquarters in Castlemahon last autumn with a staff of eight. But the company has ambitious plans to double its workforce by 2020.

Essentially what ABS does is provide solutions so that functions such as heating, cooling, and energy usage and monitoring can be controlled centrally and accessed both on-site and remotely.

The company is also opening a dedicated research and development department to advance some of its latest projects, one of which is to develop a Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) for the domestic home to reduce its carbon footprint.

In the ‘smart home’, a central system will control boilers/heating systems, heat recovery functions, underfloor heating, geothermal pumps, lights and energy sources, energy monitoring and more.

The company hopes to focus initially on new builds and is lobbying for the introduction of a government incentive scheme to aid homeowners install systems such as it offers.

Business minister Pat Breen, who officially opened ABS’s new headquarters last year, presented the award to Mr Cussen at a special ceremony in the Mansion House in Dublin.

He paid tribute to this year’s finalists and winners, all of whom were supported by Local Enterprise Offices, and said: “Their drive, determination and passion for building successful businesses and creating local jobs is what this competition is all about. This year’s winners, like all those in previous years, represent the backbone of Ireland’s enterprise success and contribute hugely to the economic vibrancy of their respective regions.”

ABS, was supported by the Limerick Local Enterprise Office.

The overall winner was Pestle and Mortar, a family owned company producing skincare products which are now a global band.

