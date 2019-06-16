Limerick gardai urge motorists to ensure parked cars are locked

GARDAI are appealing to motorists to make sure their cars are properly locked when they are parked up.

Divisonal crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch, says car owners should not assume that their electronic keys have worked correctly.

“Your car isn’t definitely locked until you try the handle and make sure it’s locked, don’t rely on the flashing lights or the mechanism of the lock sound, you could have hit the open button by accident, always check the handle,” she said.

The warning comes following a number of recent break-ins to cars.

In one incident at Fr Russell Road, 10 euro worth of coins was taken from a car which was not locked which in a separate incident a valuable set of golf clubs were removed from a car which was parked overnight in the car park of a church.

Again, that vehicle was not locked.