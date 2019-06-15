Emergency services tackle house fire in County Limerick
Picture: Adrian Butler
EMERGENCY services spent over two hours tackling a house fire in County Limerick this Saturday afternoon.
Units from two seperate fire stations were called to tackle a house fire in Askeaton this Saturday afternoon.
Two units from Foynes and one unit from Rathkeale were called to the scene shortly before 3pm.
The three units left the scene shortly after 5.30pm
There are no reports of injuries.
