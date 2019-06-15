Deaths in Limerick - June 15, 2019

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Sullivan (née Shine) of Camas, Newcastle West, Limerick. Died on the 14th June 2019, peacefully at UHL. Deeply regretted by loving husband George, son Donal, daughters Noraita, Majella and Carmel, brother Padjo, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastlewest on Sunday, 16th June, from 6 pm with removal at 8 pm to Raheenagh Church. Requiem Mass on Monday, 17th June, at 12:30 pm with burial afterwards in Kileedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickie) O'Neill of Tonbaun, Patrickswell and, Crecora, Limerick / Patrickswell, Limerick. Died on the 15th June peacefully at UHL in his 94th year. Predeceased by brothers Paddy and Johnny and sister Nora. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing sisters Peggy and Kitty, nephew, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing on Monday, 17th June, at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6 pm with removal at 7:30 pm to St Peter and Pauls Church, Crecora.Funeral mass on Tuesday, 18th June at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Mahony (née Kelly) of Ballyfaskin, Ballylanders, Limerick. Margaret, peacefully in the loving care of The Matron and Staff of St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Beloved wife of the late Michael and sister of the late Edmond Kelly. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Maria (Dunne, Nenagh), sons Liam, Christy, Pat and Kevin, son-in-law Sean, daughters-in-law Phoebe, Norma and Sinead, brothers Thomas, Liam and Mossie, sisters Josie and Maureen, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders V35 A3F4 this Sunday eve. from 4.30pm to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Madge) Connolly (née O'Connor) of Shannon Banks, Corbally, Limerick / Clare, peacefully at home. Predeacesed by her husband Paddy. Deeply missed by her loving family Noel, Michael, James, Francis, Thomas, Margaret and Tony, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Mc Mahon’s Funeral Home, Blackwater, this Monday evening (17th June) from 6pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm, to St. Nicholas' Church, Westbury. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (18th June) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick. House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Rita Butler-Ryan (née Hickey) of St Munchin's Street, St Mary's Park, Limerick City, Limerick. Late of Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by husbands Gerard Butler and Thomas Ryan. Deeply regretted by sons, daughters, step-family, sons in-law, daughters in-law and partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, all other extended family and friends.

Reposing Monday at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 4.30pm to 6.00pm with removal to St Marys Church. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence Ext Cemetery.