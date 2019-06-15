Judge fines Limerick man €2,500 for using illegal diesel

A LIMERICK man has been fined €2,500 at Newcastle West court for using illegal diesel in his vehicle at Cloughkeating, Patrickswell last August 29.

A sample of diesel, green in colour was taken from the vehicle of Anthony Stack, Knockaderry.

When tested contained a marker which identified it as agricultural diesel, state solicitor Aidan Judge told the court.

Pleading for his client, solicitor Michael O’Donnell said he didn’t have the money to buy the correct diesel. The judge allowed six months for payment of the fine.