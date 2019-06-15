Limerick gardai issue appeal to homeowners as summer holidays loom

AS the summer holidays approach, gardai are advising homeowners to take measures to secure their properties when they are unoccupied.

“Ideally, have someone check the property at different times of the day and look for signs of trespassing or interference. Get a burglar alarm installed and set it, secure all doors and windows,” said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“Install timers on internal lights to make the house appear occupied and motion detectors on external lights so anybody is lit up if they come near your home. Make sure that your home doesn’t look neglected,” she added.

Gardai say arrangements should also be made to have grass and hedges cut and to have post collected if homes are likely to be vacant for a considerable period of time.