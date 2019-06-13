'Watch this space': First sign of activity at new University of Limerick city campus site

Watch this space: The banner was erected this Thursday afternoon | Picture: Adrian Butler

MEMBERS of the public have reacted positively to the first visual sign of activity at University of Limerick's new city centre campus site. 

A giant purple banner, emblazoned with the message "Watch this space" and the UL logo, was erected at the former Dunnes Stores at Honan's Quay this Thursday afternoon. 

This is just weeks after UL officially signed the contracts for the €8m purchase of the site, on May 24. 

It was announced on April 5 that UL would purchase the building which had been vacant for a number of years. 

UL president Dr Des Fitzgerald said that the new development will "contribute in a major way to the city’s rejuvenation".

“Connecting this campus with the city has been a dream for everybody associated with the university for years,” he said. 