Deaths in Limerick - June 13, 2019

The death has occurred of John Ryan (Bawn) of Ballykeeffe, Dooradoyle, Limerick. John died peacefully at Roseville Nursing Home in his 94th year. Beloved husband of the late Bridie and dearest father of Breda, John, Dermot and Mairéad. Deeply regretted by his brothers Jeremiah, Denis, Stephen, Joe, Michael & Matt, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, June 16th, from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen. Funeral on Monday, June 17th, after 11.30am Mass to Mount Saint Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Oliver O'Gorman of Connolly Park, Clonmel, Tipperary / Rosbrien, Limerick. Oliver O’Gorman, Connolly Park, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and Rossbrien, Limerick City, 11th June 2019, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his daughter Carmel. Sadly missed by his family Olivia, Brian, Sandra, Emma and Margaret, sister Eleanor, brother-in-law Sean, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (E91 PK19) on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am with burial immediately after in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Faulkner of Long Pavement, Limerick City, Limerick. John, died (peacefully) at home. Very deeply regretted by his wife Christina, sons John & his wife Christina, William & his wife Julie, Michael & his wife Kathleen, Jason & his wife Olive, daughters Charlene & her husband Terry, Helen & her husband Dave, grandchildren, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (June 14th) from 1.30pm followed by removal at 4pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass Saturday (June 15th) at 12pm with funeral afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.