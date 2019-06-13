Irish Water announce plans to survey 22km of Limerick city sewers using CCTV

IRISH Water and local authority will survey around 22km of Limerick city sewers and 2,000 manholes in a bid to improve the wastewater network and protect the environment.

This is the first time a survey of this scale has been carried out in the city, Irish Water said.

The works involve using CCTV to survey almost 22 kilometres of sewers, mapping and inspecting an estimated 2,000 manholes, and monitoring the wastewater and rainwater flows in the network.

A spokesperson said this will enable the utility to assess the capacity, condition and performance level of the sewer network and prioritise sewers in need of upgrade. The results of the survey will in turn inform the Drainage Area Plans for Limerick City.

Precision Industrial Services will carry out the survey work on behalf of Irish Water.

Eunan Canavan, Capital Programmes Regional Lead, commented “This work is part of Irish Water’s commitment to protecting Ireland’s waterways and coastal areas and ensuring that the wastewater infrastructure is in place to support population growth and economic development. Much of the sewer network is in poor condition due to its age and decades of under-investment. In addition, only a small portion of it has been accurately mapped and assessed to determine its condition.”

“Data gathered from this project will allow us to improve the wastewater treatment network across Limerick city by identifying the areas most urgently in need of upgrading and allowing us to plan our investment so that we can meet the needs of these communities now and into the future.”