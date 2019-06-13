Limerick pensioner scammed out of €175 after individual pretended to sell him house alarm

GARDAI have issued a warning after a County Limerick pensioner was scammed out of €175 after an individual pretended to sell the elderly man a house alarm at his home.

Crime prevention officer Sgt Ber Leetch, of Henry Street garda station, said that the Athea man, who is in his 70s and live alone, had a caller to his home selling house alarms systems.

“The man bought what he thought was an alarm box for 175 euro and the seller told him that he would return the following day to fit the alarm system. The item the man bought is not an alarm box and the seller never returned.

“Unfortunately this was a scam. One of the features of a scam is that they “come out of the blue” by that I mean you do not contact them, they contact you either by phone, email, letter or at your door.

“Be very very suspicious if you’re offered anything or any service that you did not look for,” Sgt Leetch said this week.