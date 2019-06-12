Deaths in Limerick - June 12, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Brendan Quish, Duntryleague, Galbally, Co. Limerick on the 11/6/19. Brendan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann (Carberry, Cappamore), sons Aidan & partner Sharon & Kevin, brothers Michael (Boher, Co. Limerick), Martin (Cappamore), sisters Marguerite Kirwin (Portarlington), Joan Barrett (Ennis), Patricia (England), aunts, uncle Fr. Tim Burke, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing this Friday evening at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally Church at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommie) O’Donovan, Reddanswalk, Tipperary Town and formerly of Ayle, Oola, June 11th 2019, Thomas (Tommie) in his 92nd year in the tender care of Cluain Arann Nursing Unit. Beloved husband of the late Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving family Tim, Betty (Whelan), Pat, Mike and darling Brid, grandchildren Thomas, Lorna, Liz, Joe, Shaun, Rebeccah, Shane, Aisling and Mark, daughters-in-law Ursula, Carol and Ger, Betty’s partner Eamon, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, tomorrow, Thursday evening, from 5pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The death has occurred of David Moran, Late of John Carew Park. Very deeply regretted by his parents Moira & William, brothers Thomas, Jonathan, Robert & Wesley, sisters Karen, Sonya & Carla, grandmother Nana Moran, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (June 12th) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Thursday (June 13th) at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brendan Leaden, St Michael's Nursing Home, Caherconlish, Co. Limerick.(formerly Dublin) 11th June 2019 at St Michael,s Nursing home Caherconlish, Co. Limerick. Pre deceased by his wife CLare. Deeply regretted by his son's Vincent & Fergus,sister Una, daughter in law Susan, grandchildren Grace & Daniel,extended family relatives & friends.R.I.P. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral home Pallasgreen this Thursday evening at 6.30 with removal to Templebraden Church at 8 o' clock.Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30 followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare.

The death has occurred of Ita Hockedy (nee Cassidy), of Rose Court, Keyes Park, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by her husband Harry, daughters Jennifer, Deirdre & Marion, sons Derek, Alan & Johnny, grandchildren, great-grandchild, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters Peggy Bulger, Geraldine Neill & Breda Wallace, brother Patrick Cassidy, nephews, nieces, other relatives & many good friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre, Mortuary, Friday (June 14th) from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday (June 15th) to the Holy Family Church, Southill to arrive for 12noon Mass with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Jack Gleeson, formerly of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, Highfield, Ennis Road, Limerick, Ballinoe, Castlemahon, Co. Limerick and late of 92 Calderwood Road, Donnybrook, Douglas, Co. Cork. Peacefully after an illness bravely borne in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Nora (nee Harnett) and predeceased by his dear wife Sheila and son Conor. Sadly missed by his sons John and Jim, daughters Annemarie and Emma, sister Terry, mother-in-law Mary, daughters-in-law Criona, Cecile, Andrea and Emma’s partner Shane, grandchildren Jack, Pat, Sile, Kate, Joe, Amber, Rebecca, Joe, Conor and Ronan, grand-daughter-in-law Eadaoin, family friend Anne, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Thursday, 13th June, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to Clouncagh Church, Knockaderry. Requeim Mass is on Friday, 14th June, at 11am. Cremation Service afterwards at 3pm at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Rathfredagh Cheshire Home.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Fenton, peacefully at his home, Ballinahinch, Knocklong. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, sons John and Mike, daughters Eilis, Mary and Mag, sister Bridie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Ballylanders, V35 A3F4 this Thursday eve. from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Joseph's Church, Knocklong. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Cardiac Unit, University Hospital, Limerick.