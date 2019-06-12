Threshold housing charity launches new weekly service in Limerick

THE national housing charity Threshold has announced the establishment of a new weekly advice service in Limerick, every Tuesday to provide advice and support to tenants facing housing difficulties.

Commenting on the expansion of services, Edel Conlon, Regional Services Manager with Threshold said: “The private rented sector is becoming increasingly precarious and unaffordable for a growing number of tenants. Our new service will focus on preventing tenancy breakdown and the occurrence of homelessness in Limerick.

“This new outreach service is being delivered as part of Threshold’s Tenancy Protection Service, which was established in 2016. Threshold’s Limerick Outreach Service will operate every Tuesday from 10.30am- 1pm and 2pm- 4pm from the Limerick - North Munster information Service CLG. Unit 2, Ground Floor, Riverstone House, 23/27 Henry Street Limerick,” Mrs Conlon added.

Anyone wishing to avail of the weekly advice service is advised to book an appointment in advance by contacting Threshold on 1800 454 454 or emailing advicecork@threshold.ie.

“We have witnessed a growth in demand for our services in Limerick having dealt with 428 cases from Limerick in 2018, and 175 in the first five months of 2019,” said Mrs Conlon.