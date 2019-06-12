Limerick Coroners Court rules woman died from self-inflicted injuries

A SUICIDE verdict was recorded following the inquest into the death of a woman who died from self-inflicted wounds at her home last year.

The body of the 59-year-old, who had suffered from mental health issues for a number of years, was discovered by her husband when he returned from work i n November 2018.

Coroner John McNamara was told there was blood on the bathroom floor and that there were obvious lacerations on her arm.

Consultant Pathologist Dr Teresa Laszlo said toxicology tests carried out on the woman’s body showed she had not consumed any alcohol and that prescribed medications for depression were found to be at a therapeutic level.

The cause of death, she said, due to severe blood loss or exsanguination.

While no suicide note was found by gardai, members of the woman’s family told the inquest that she had previously attempted suicide – around a year before her death.

While there is a presumption against a verdict of suicide, Mr McNamara said he believed the threshold for such a verdict had been reached in the circumstances – particularly given the nature of the injuries and her previous history.

In response to questions from the woman’s family, he said an exact time of death could not be established.

“The doctors can’t give the time – it doesn’t work like that,” he said as he expressed his condolences to the woman’s family.

