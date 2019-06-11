Deaths in Limerick - June 11, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Timmy Butler, Farnane Cross, Cappamore, Co. Limerick, June 11th 2019, (peacefully) after a short illness at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Predeceased by his sister Philomena (O’Dwyer). Deeply regretted by his loving brother John, sister in law Mary, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore from 7pm with removal at 8.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30am with burial afterwards to Abington Cemetery, Murroe.

The death has occurred of Patrick Collins, late of Carrigeen, Croom, Co. Limerick. Patrick passed away, peacefully, at his residence. Dearly cherished husband of Sheila (nee O'Leary) formerly of Cullen and much loved and devoted Dad of Laura, Emma and Ciara and brother of Ger, Con and Sheila (Cronin) and son of the late John Joe and Eileen. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence Ballyviniter House (P51 NHP7) on Thursday from 5.30pm to 9pm followed by prayers. Requiem Mass on Friday at 2pm in St. Mary's Church, Main Street, Mallow. Funeral afterwards to St. Gobnait's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maureen Hennessy (nee Condon), of Kilmurry, Martinstown, Kilmallock, very peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick, Maureen. Wife of the late Jack. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Tom, John and Dermot. Daughter in law Sinead. Brother James. Sister Kathleen. Sisters in law, grandchildren Aodhán and Senan. nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening from 6.30pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 8pm to Our Lady of the Assumtion Church, Martinstown. Funeral Thursday after 12 noon requiem mass to Kilfinane cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Joyce, Dohra, Banogue, Croom, Co. Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by sorrowing wife Anne, sons Michael Guy and Nigel, step-daughters Andrea and Karen, daughters-in-law Heather and Lara, sons-in-law Simon and Ash, sister Marilyn, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday, 12th June, at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom at 6:30 pm with removal at 7:30 pm to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Banogue. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 13th June, at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the church grounds.

The death has occurred of Tommy Lynch, of Ballingarry, peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick on June 11th., 2019. He is survived by his brother John, sister-in-law Peggy,brother-in-law John Mulcahy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Wednesday June 12th from 7.30 pm until 9 pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Ballingarry on Thursday June 13th., for 12 o clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Martin, late of Michael Martin Photography, Upper Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick & Kilkee, Co. Clare.

Michael, died (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick. Loving husband of the late Toni. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, daughter Michelle, granddaughter Ellen, son-in-law Declan Hyde, nephew & work colleague Shane Larkin, brothers Denis, Leo & Kevin, sisters Terri Larkin & Bernie Leonard, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family & friends.

Michael will repose at his home in Rhebogue (Eir code V94Y5YE) Thursday (June 13th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday (June 14th) to St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road to arrive for 12 noon Mass with funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

As a mark of respect Michael Martin Photography, will remain closed until Tuesday (June 18th).

The death has occurred of David Moran, late of John Carew Park. David, passed away at University Hospital Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his partner Sylvia, daughter Kelly & Kelly's partner Simon.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (June 12th) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Thursday (June 13th) at 12noon with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maura Murphy (nee Quinlivan), of Rosewood, Ballincollig and late of Limerick City, on June 11th 2019, peacefully at Cork University Hospital, Maura (nee Quinlivan) beloved wife of the late Pat, loving mother of Kieran, Colin and Mike and sister of the late Seán. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters-in-law Mel and Nóirín, her beloved grandchildren Oisín, Cillian and Caoimhe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig. Rosary on Wednesday (12th) evening at 8.30pm. Reposing Thursday (13th) from 6pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Church of St. Mary and St. John, Ballincollig. Requiem Mass on Friday (14th) at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Oliver’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michelle O’Connor, Caherhayes, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and Emsworth, Hampshire, England, who died unexpectedly at St. Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, following a brief illness. Michelle is very sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Anne and Joe, brothers Daniel, Desmond, Brian and Kevin, sisters-in-law Jojo, Janine, Diane and Jackie, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, work colleagues, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ger O’ Regan (Ballycasey Court, the Mews, Shannon, Co. Clare, formerly of Verona Esplanade, O' Connell Avenue, Limerick, late of Micray TV Repairs) June 10th 2019, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Catherine. Sadly missed by his loving aunts Phil and Teresa, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday June 14th at SS John and Paul's Church, Shannon at 3.00pm with burial afterwards in Illaunmanagh Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) O’Sullivan (nee Lonergan), of Shannon Drive, Corbally, Limerick & Late of Cashel

Catherine (Kitty) died peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted her loving sons Martin, Tomás, Michael and Denis, their partners Edel, Karen, Mary & Lorraine, grandchildren Alana, Aidan, Tom, Anna, Patrick & Joe, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday, June 12th, from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin’s College Chapel, Corbally Road. Funeral on Thursday, June 13th, after 11.30am Mass to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of Joan Purcell (Nee Walsh), formerly of Bilboa, Cappamore, Co. Limerick. 10th May 2019 in Essex. Deeply regretted by her husband Colum, sons and daughters, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brother Jackie Walsh and sister Sadie Bartley, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Cremation has taken place in Essex. Memorial Mass will be offered in St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore on Friday 14th June at 7.30p.m.

The death has occurred of Rose Tracey (nee Dawson), late of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston & Janesboro, Limerick

Rose, died (suddenly) at home. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, daughters Susan, Deirdre, Lisa & Yvonne, son Michael, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (June 13th) from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Friday (June 14th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.